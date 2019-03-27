Toxins linked to cancer and endometriosis found in popular shower gels and toiletries

The dangerous toxins have been found in Garnier, Innocent Source and many other products

Dangerous chemicals have been found lurking in some of the country's most popular shower gels, body lotions and other toiletries, it has been claimed.

Toxins linked to infertility conditions like endometriosis and even cancer have been found in products belonging to some of the UK's biggest skincare brands.

Previous studies have found that parabens, which are found in soaps and shampoo, can mimic oestrogen in the body and increase risk of early puberty. These chemicals can be found in many high street beauty products.

What beauty products reportedly contain 'harmful' chemicals?

Garnier Summer body lotion

Garnier's self-tanning lotion contains ethylparaben, which has been linked to infertility-related conditions. The reason the chemical is added to beauty products is because it's a preservative, and can therefore increase its shelf life.

While research has shown that this paraben could potentially disrupt the body's endocrine system and lead to conditions like endometriosis, some experts have disputed this.

Dr Emma Meredith, a director of science, told the MailOnline: "Just because something has the potential to mimic a hormone in vitro (in a test tube) does not mean it will disrupt the endocrine system in vivo (in the body)."

Heart.co.uk has contacted a representative for Garnier for comment.

Original Source Juicy Mango shower gel

One of Original Source's most popular shower gels contains Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLS), which some studies have suggested could trigger eczema and even lead to cancer.

How concerned should we be about the chemicals?

Some experts have suggested avoiding products that you leave on your skin. Dr Anna Pollack, assistant professor of epidemiology at George Mason University, told the MailOnline: "A good place to start is the products you don’t rinse off, the products you leave on your skin."