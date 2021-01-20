Storm Christoph 2021: Latest travel updates for the South West of England

A weather warning has been issued for Storm Christoph. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

The latest travel and weather updates from the Heart South West team.

Storm Christoph has brought gales and floods to the UK, and it has severely affected roads and public transport routes in the South West.

Here's how it is affecting roads and public transport right now...

Yellow Warning

Spells of heavy rain – may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places

Possible interruptions to power supplies and other services

For Essential Travel:

Bus & Train services probably affect with journey times taking longer than usual

Spray & flooding on roads – Take extra care when traveling

Public Transport

Somerset – South Western Railway

Service suspended on South Western Railway between Yeovil Junction and Exeter St David’s due to flooding between Crewkerne and Axminster. Tickets accepted on services

Gloucestershire – CrossCountry & Transport for Wales

Buses run instead of trains on CrossCountry and Transport for Wales between Gloucester and Newport (South Wales) due to landslip at Lydney. Tickets accepted on Great Western services. Trains are unable to run in either direction.

Land’s End Airport – Skybus

Skybus Flights between Land’s End Airport and St. Mary’s Airport remain on hold due to poor visibility.

Torpoint Ferry – Devon

Weather affecting waiting times. It’s currently up to ten minutes. Three ferries running on Torpoint Ferry between Devonport and Torpoint.

RoadsGloucestershire – M48 Severn Bridge – Both Direction

Strong winds and restrictions on the Bridge between Junction 2 (Chepstow) and Junction 1 (Aust). Everyone comes off Eastbound at J2 or West at J1, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge, which remains open. Usual restriction in case the bridge needs to be closed quickly if cross winds get worse.

Worcestershire – New Street – Both Directions

Closed due to flooding between A4104 Old Street and Clive's Fruit Farm. Due to the rising river levels. Affecting traffic between Upton and Welland.