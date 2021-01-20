Live
Storm Christoph 2021: Latest travel updates for the North West and Lancashire

20 January 2021, 07:54

Latest travel updates from the North West
Latest travel updates from the North West. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

The latest travel updates from the Heart North West team, updated throughout the day.

Storm Christoph has brought gales and floods to the UK, and it has severely affected roads and public transport routes in the North West.

An Amber weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of central northern England, which affects an area around Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield and stretches down to Peterborough.

A major incident in South Yorkshire was declared in preparation for flooding, with Ros Jones - Mayor of Doncaster - saying that sandbags were being handed out to areas at high risk.

Here's how it is affecting roads and public transport right now...

Public Transport

·  Buses run instead of trains between Wigan Wallgate and Southport

·  Buses run instead of trains between Manchester Oxford Road and Newton-le-Willows

·  East Midlands trains Service suspended between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly - East Midlands trains will run between Manchester Piccadilly and Nottingham or Norwich only

· First Transpenine Express Service via Newton-le-Willows suspended between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria, and East Midlands Railway between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Piccadilly

Flooding affecting

· Chorley

Southport Road both ways between Ackhurst Road and Glamis Drive. The road is partially blocked

·  Thornton Cleveleys

Underbank Road and Stanah Road both ways from Raikes Road to River Road. Road closed

·  Wrenbury

Cholmondeley Road between the Lift Bridge and Chorley turn-off. Road closed

·  Hale Bank

Lower Road both ways between Hale Bank and Halewood. Road closed

·  Crewe

Maw Lane and Maw Green Road both ways from Sydney Road to Clay Lane. Road closed

·  Bold

Gorsey Lane both ways from Bold to Burtonwood. Road closed

