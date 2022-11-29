UK weather: Britain could be set for white Christmas as ‘Beast from the East’ returns

29 November 2022, 15:16 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 15:18

There could be snow this Christmas
There could be snow this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Britain could be set for a white Christmas this year, according to some independent weather forecasters.

The temperature has well and truly dropped this week, with things suddenly feeling very Christmassy.

And it looks like things are about to get even more festive, with forecasters predicting a White Christmas.

Jim Dale, founder and meteorological consultant at British Weather Services, has said it’s ‘becoming more likely we are going to see snow events’.

“By December 12, we will start to see sub-zero temperatures during the day across the country,” he told Metro.co.uk.

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks
Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

“Now, we are starting to see the Beast from the East. and its claws will show. It has woken up. It has started to stretch its claws in our direction.

“That will almost certainly mean sub-zero temperatures, including in London.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted things will be getting frosty over the Christmas period which is fairly typical for the UK.

Their long term forecast states: “Confidence remains low for this period. More settled conditions are expected, with the potential for higher pressure over the UK, leading to drier weather.

Snow is expected across Scotland this Christmas
Snow is expected across Scotland this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

“Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog higher than normal.”

Meanwhile, Bookmakers Ladbrokes have recently slashed odds on a White Christmas anywhere in the UK to 6-4.

Edinburgh in Scotland is the most likely major city to see the white stuff at 1/4, while Aberdeen is at 3/10.

See the full odds below:

  • Edinburgh - 1/4
  • Aberdeen - 3/10
  • Glasgow – 2/5
  • Leeds – 4/9
  • Newcastle – 4/7
  • Birmingham – 4/6
  • Liverpool – 6/4
  • Belfast – 6/4
  • Cardiff – 2/1
  • London – 4/1
  • Bristol – 4/1

Spokesman Alex Apati said: "Christmas is just a month away, and the latest odds suggest we could well be set to see snow."

