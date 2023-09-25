UK Weather: Met Office issue weather warning as 'Storm Agnes' brings 80mph winds

25 September 2023, 11:45

Met Office issue warning for strong winds in forecast

By Hope Wilson

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for two days this week.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Agnes is set to batter the UK this week.

The weather warning is in place from 10am Wednesday until 7am Thursday, with heavy rain and winds reaching 80mph expected to cause disruption.

Power cuts and flooding have been predicted in some areas as most of the country is set to be affected by the bad weather.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday."

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sidaway continued: "There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60mph gusts affecting inland areas."

Torrential downpours and strong winds are set to cause chaos, with the public being warned of potential transport delays.

The Met Office added: "There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads."

The UK is set to experience heavy wind and rain
The UK is set to experience heavy wind and rain. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office have revealed the weather forecast for the rest of September and beginning of October, stating:

"A changeable pattern is expected through the end of September and into early October.

"While an initial spell of settled weather is possible, with the best of the conditions in the south-east, there is a chance of rainfall arriving into the south-west and spreading across southern areas of the UK, with more frequent rainfall also likely across the north-west.

The weather warnings are in place for Wednesday and Thursday
The weather warnings are in place for Wednesday and Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The report continued: "Any prolonged settled conditions are likely to deteriorate later into the period, general conditions becoming more changeable with a mixture of rain, showers and some strong winds, interspersed with some drier interludes.

"Temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average for the time of year for most and while there may be some mild overnight periods, some cold nights with early-morning fog patches are possible under clearer conditions."

Lib Dems ditch longstanding pledge to put 1p on income tax for public services

UK & World

Aidan Roche: Body of British hiker found in Switzerland, family confirms

UK & World

Body found in search for missing hillwalker Francis Johnson on Isle of Skye

UK & World

UK weather: Warnings as Storm Agnes set to bring 80mph winds to large parts of country

UK & World

Aldi sees record sales during cost of living crisis

UK & World

