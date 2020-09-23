UK weather: 'Arctic blast' to freeze Britain as temperatures drop below zero

UK weather: freezing cold weather looks set to hit some parts of the country as an 'arctic blast' arrives in Britain.

The summer months are officially over, and the September heatwave looks set to be replaced by freezing cold temperatures in some parts of the country.

According to reports, temperatures will fall by as much as 10C over the next two days, and Storm Aiden will bring 65 mile per hour winds and rain when it arrives in the UK.

Forecasters have predicted that freezing cold temperatures will follow Storm Aiden.

A Met Office spokesperson told The Sun: "Autumn has begun - it's official.

"There's a big dramatic shift taking place.

"This time last week we were seeing temperatures peaking at 31c.

"But cooler, fresher air is arriving from the Arctic and temperatures are going to plunge by the weekend."

Rain and strong winds are expected across the nation, which will then be replaced by cold temperatures this Friday.

The spokesperson added: "It's going to be pretty cold.

"We're all going to need to reach for our winter woollies.

"There will be quite a bit of sunshine around for most places and it'll be fairly dry, but it's going to be chilly."

Cities like Manchester and Newcastle could see temperatures drop to -1C, and forecasters have also predicted that cold air will form over Scotland and parts of the North West of England - including Liverpool - this month.

