Martin Lewis gives 'devastating' warning to millions of people with savings accounts

23 September 2020, 10:24 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 10:39

Martin Lewis has warned Brits about savings rates
Martin Lewis has warned Brits about savings rates. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

The Money Saving Expert has Tweeted savers new details about falling interest.

Martin Lewis has revealed details about a sharp drop in interest across savings accounts coming in November.

The National Savings & Investments (NS&I) recently announced the cuts, meaning Brits will earn less money on their savings accounts, Bonds, Direct Saver and Premium Bonds.

Tweeting about the changes, the Money Saving Expert warned account holders: "NEWS: NS&I announces unprecedentedly large rate cuts on 24 Nov. Currently best buy across the board.

"Income Bonds drop from 1.15% to 0.01%

"Direct Saver drop from 1% to 0.15%

"Investment account from 0.8 % to 0.01 ISA & Junior ISA similar."

He then added this is 'a devastating blow for savers.'

And the 48-year-old’s followers were quick to agree, as a lot of people turned to NS&I after savings rates dramatically fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

One commented: “I’m gutted. I have just setup a direct saver and junior isa. And they are not easy accounts to setup.”

Read More: Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as dramatic collision sees Sura knock Dave's cakes to the floor

“Genuinely struggling to find a reason to have savings accounts at the moment,” said another, while a third added: “Blimey. So where’s the best savings option now Martin?”

This comes after Martin opened up about the ‘dire year’ for savers, during an interview on This Morning last month.

He explained to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: "Sadly, it's another dire year for savers.

"Following the Bank of England base rate cut a few months ago to 0.1% - the lowest in 325 year history – and as it wants people to spend more to spur on the economy, savings rates have continuously plummeted, and things don’t look set to improve.

"Yet also many people leave their savings with their own bank, or just sitting in old accounts; if that’s you, you’ll almost certainly earn nowt.

"To get a half-decent return you need to become an active, disloyal, aggressive saver, shifting from best rate to best rate. So, check what your savings pay.

"Anything earning less than the top 1.16% easy-access rate needs moving. Don't dally - every day is lost interest."

Martin Lewis has warned Brits about interest rates
Martin Lewis has warned Brits about interest rates. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Ian Ackerley, NS&I Chief Executive, recently explained the decision behind the rate cut, saying it’s down to ‘successive reductions in the Bank of England base rate’.

He said: “Reducing interest rates is always a difficult decision. In April we cancelled interest rate reductions announced in February and scheduled for 1 May.

"Given successive reductions in the Bank of England base rate in March, and subsequent reductions in interest rates by other providers, several of our products have become ‘best buy’ and we have experienced extremely high demand as a consequence.

"It is important that we strike a balance between the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector; and it is time for NS&I to return to a more normal competitive position for our products."

Now Read: Bride and groom branded 'tacky' for offering wedding guests better food if they gift them money

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Brits have been picking out some unusual names for their pooches... (stock images)

Brits giving their dogs lockdown-inspired names - including Boris and Zoom
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her buttoned mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

It's easier than you think to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Food & Health

A TikTok user has revealed how to get wine glasses sparkling clean

Simple cleaning hack shows how to get rid of cloudy smudges on wine glasses
The wedding invitation has been slammed online (stock images)

Bride and groom branded 'tacky' for offering wedding guests better food if they gift them money

Trending on Heart

Dr Hilary has warned tougher lockdown restrictions are coming

GMB’s Dr Hilary criticises ‘glaring error’ in rule of six as he warns of tougher lockdown measures

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as Sura knocks Dave's cakes to the floor

Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as dramatic collision sees Sura knock Dave's cakes to the floor

TV & Movies

Telv Williams was paired with Sarah Roza on Married at First Sight Australia season 5

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Telv Williams now?

TV & Movies

Matt Lucas has appeared in a number of TV shows and fims

Who is Matt Lucas, how old is the GBBO host and does he have a partner?

Celebrities

Sandi Toksvig left Bake Off in October 2019

Why did Sandi Toksvig leave the Great British Bake Off?

TV & Movies

Find out the winner of the 2019 Bake Off Final

Who was The Great British Bake Off winner 2019?

TV & Movies