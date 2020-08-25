UK weather: When will Storm Francis hit your area as Met Office issues yellow warnings?

Storm Francis is heading across the UK. Picture: PA Images/Twitter

Is your area affected by Storm Francis? The Met Office has issued a series of severe weather warnings for wind and rain.

Summer is well and truly over, as Storm Francis batters the UK this week.

The Met Office has even issued three severe weather warnings for wind and rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But what areas will be hit by torrential rains and 70mph winds? Here’s what we know…

Storm Francis is on its way as a strong Atlantic gale is currently pushing across the UK and Ireland today and into tomorrow.

#StormFrancis has been named



A deep area of low pressure will bring heavy rain and the risk of severe gales in places during Tuesday and Wednesday



Warnings have been issued, more information here https://t.co/vdbKXpnseG



stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/UZk11JB7s8 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 24, 2020

Some parts of the UK could even be battered by winds of up to 75mph, with many facing flooding and travel disruption.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Andy Page said: “The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday.

"There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK."

The Met Office has implemented three weather warnings for rain from midnight on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

One is a rain warning for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The second is for rain in the north of England, from Newcastle to Bangor in the north of Wales.

The third is for winds in the south of England and the whole of Wales.

Pressure is sweeping across from the Atlantic Ocean, so has hit Northern Ireland, Wales, and the west of Scotland and England first.

By Wednesday 26 August at lunchtime, the storm should have cleared to the East of the UK.

Eight flood alerts are already in place in England and Wales, while there are ten in Scotland.

