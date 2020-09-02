UK weather: Temperatures plunge to 5C as Britain set for heavy rain and 50mph winds

2 September 2020, 10:57 | Updated: 2 September 2020, 10:59

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse
The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office Twitter

It's time to grab your umbrella and rain coat, because temperatures have dropped overnight.

It looks as though summer is well and truly over as temperatures dropped as low as 5C in parts of the UK last night.

Following the coldest Bank Holiday Monday on record, this week isn’t looking much better and England's southeastern coast saw a very chilly night for this time of year.

And things weren’t much warmer in London, which saw 9C, and seven degrees in the south of Wales.

A tweet from the Met Office's official twitter account warned: "If you're heading out early on Wednesday morning, and you live in the south or east of the country, then it's worth grabbing a warm coat as there will be an autumnal chill in the air first thing.

"Some rural locations may begin the day in mid single figures."

Luckily, temperatures will start to pick up through the day, with the south and east coast seeing highs of 20C.

Read More: How to prepare your kids for a new school term: expert advice from Dr Elizabeth Kilbey

The west of England is expected to see a high of 18C, while the north will reach 18C and Scotland 16C.

Unfortunately, there is also some heavy rain on the way, with downpours spreading eastwards across the country.

The UK is set for a wet and windy few days
The UK is set for a wet and windy few days. Picture: Getty Images

BBC forecaster Ben Rich said: "Mixed in with this wet weather, there will be some pretty heavy bursts - there could even be some localised flooding across parts of southwest Scotland.”

The Met Office also warns of 52mph winds sweeping the north of the country by Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, as people head back to work, there is a risk of localised flooding in some parts of Scotland with a yellow weather warning in place from midday until midnight in the southwest.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued three flood alerts in Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, and West Central Scotland.

Despite a sunny start, rain is thought to eventually make its way down to the southeast of England later in the day.

Now Read: Dentist warns against 'worrying' TikTok teeth whitening trend using bleach

