Rainbow presenter Geoffrey Hayes dies aged 76

1 October 2018, 12:45 | Updated: 1 October 2018, 12:57

Geoffrey Hayes Rainbow
Geoffrey Hayes Rainbow. Picture: Getty

The presenter on the iconic children's television show has passed away his agent has confirmed.

The family of Geoffrey Hayes have released a statement following the death of the Rainbow presenter, who was famed for starring alongside puppets George, Bungle and Zippy.

The actor and TV presenter’s manager Phil Dale said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Geoffrey passed away in hospital with his wife, Sarah, and son, Tom, by his side.

"Geoffrey Hayes (born 13 March 1942) was an English television presenter and actor, best known as the host of Thames Television’s top-rated children’s show Rainbow, and for his portrayal of Detective Constable Scatliff in the successful TV Series Z Cars for the BBC."

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many fans over the years as it always gave Geoffrey so much pleasure to know that he and his Rainbow team had given so much fun to TV and theatre audiences over the years.

"There will be no further comment at the moment and it would be appreciated if the privacy of Geoffrey’s family is respected at this most difficult time."

Both celebrities and fans have since taken to Twitter to express their sadness and pay tribute to the late presenter, who starred on Rainbow from 1973 -1997.

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK to send aid as Indonesia quake and tsunami victims beg for help

Jose Mourinho confident Manchester United will not sack him

'France's Frank Sinatra' Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News