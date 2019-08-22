Bank holiday weekend set for a SCORCHER as temperatures soar to 33C

Britain will be hit by a scorching heatwave. Picture: PA

After a burst of awful weather it looks like we have some sunshine to look forward to.

By Mared Parry

Britain should prepare for a blistering heatwave this bank holiday weekend, according to the Met Office.

Heatwave health alerts have been issued for certain parts of the UK ahead of this weekend's weather, which could reach highs of 33C.

East and south-east England have received said warnings, as there is a whopping 70 per cent change of heatwave conditions between Saturday an Tuesday.

If the highs come through, then this will be a record-breaking August bank holiday, with the 33C smashing the current record of 28.2C.

A spokesman for Public Health England's Heat Health Watch Service said: "High pressure will start to build over the south of England, allowing temperatures to gradually rise into the weekend, with the warmest temperatures in the south and east of England."

You'll be able to enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Picture: PA

He continued: "Maximum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be near the threshold, but then a warm night is expected on Saturday night, with temperatures reaching thresholds from Saturday evening and onwards into the bank holiday weekend.

"Heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for the very young or very old or those with chronic disease.

"Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be obtained from NHS Choices at www.nhs.uk/summerhealth , NHS 111 or from your local chemist."

The beaches will likely be very busy this bank holiday. Picture: PA

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “We’ve had a fairly wet and windy August so far, however that’s going to change this weekend as we see high temperatures, sunshine and light winds return.

"On Saturday and Sunday there’ll be plenty of sunshine across the country with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s for many.

“By bank holiday Monday itself temperatures will rise further with around 33C possible in the southeast – which would set a new record for the coming bank holiday weekend.”