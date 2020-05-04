Britain to roast this Bank Holiday as heatwave brings temperatures as high as France

The temperature is set to shoot up this week. Picture: Getty

A glorious heatwave set to hit the UK this weekend will be the same as temperatures in Nice.

After a colder few days we can finally celebrate the temperatures rising again this week as forecasters predict another heatwave for bank holiday weekend.

Unfortunately we're still on lockdown in the UK, but with our extended three weeks of lockdown being reviewed on Thursday May 7th, we can all keep our fingers crossed that some parts of it'll be lifted and we'll be allowed to see our friends and family this weekend.

READ MORE: Gadgets and home furnishings to make lockdown more comfortable

The start of the week will already be sunny for Wales and Northern Ireland, with the majority of Britain seeing clouds with slight sunny spells.

The east will see some chilly winds tonight, with it affecting the north of England too, and the south-west even seeing some thunder.

However, on Tuesday the country will dry up and the sun will come out.

Wednesday onwards will see temperatures climbs cross the UK, which is great news following a drop in temperatures over the last week.

We can look forward to a weekend in the sunshine. Picture: Getty

On Friday, parts of the UK such a London could experience a high of around 22C, according to WX Charts.

This will be the same temperature as Nice in the south-east of France.

The Met Office stated on its website: "A bright and sunny start for Wales and Northern Ireland otherwise fairly cloudy with some sunny spells for most.

"Some showers over eastern England, with some heavy ones this afternoon.

"Tonight will be chilly in the north with a local frost. Cloudier and windier in the far southwest with local gales as well as heavy rain and perhaps thunder later in the night."

High pressure can be seen with higher temperatures in certain parts of the country this weekend. Picture: WXCHARTS.COM

They continued: "Tuesday is sunny and dry for most northern parts. Heavy rain, strong winds and perhaps some thunder to start in the southwest, easing later in the morning.

"Outlook for Wednesday to Friday includes a few showers continuing in the west Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps developing more widely on Friday.

"Otherwise mostly dry and warm with sunny spells."