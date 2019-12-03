Britain set for whopping 11 inches of snow next week as '40-day freeze' will hit UK

The weather will take a very cold turn soon. Picture: PA

The cold weather is already getting us down but it's set to plummet throughout the month and through to the New Year.

Forecasters have predicted that Britain will endure a whopping "40-day freeze" soon, with an Arctic blast set to hit the country as soon next week.

Temperatures will drop to sub-zero and will bring with it 11 inches of snow stuff, which will coat the country in a matter of days.

The UK will be coated in snow over winter. Picture: PA

Parts of Scotland and Northern England will be hit the hardest, with the worst of the snow expected to settle in the Highlands.

A giant 10 inches (25cm) of snow will have covered the Scottish Highlands and Inverness by the end of next week, rising to 11 and a half inches (29cm) by December 18, according to Weathertrending.

The Met Office also issued severe ‘Yellow’ warning for rain in Scotland on Thursday and Friday this week.

Forecasters have warned that heavy downpours will make icy conditions particularly dangerous as temperatures plummet below zero.

Leon Brown, who is the head of meteorological operations at the Weather Company, warned Brits of a long period of icy conditions.

Mr Brown revealed to the Express: “Thirty to 40 days with snow or ice disruption are expected this winter in Scotland and parts of northern England.

The snow will ensue chaos on Brits, especially those in the highlands. Picture: PA

“After cold spells in December, more sustained cold is expected during January and February.”

Fierce snowstorms also threaten to blanket Northern regions, and most of Wales.

And icy wind coming over the next couple of days could even feel as cold as -12C, experts warn, and that the harsh breeze making Brits twice as cold.