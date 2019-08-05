UK weather: 'Danger to life' flood warning as severe thunderstorms set to batter Britain

Forecasters have issued a 'danger to life' flood warning. Picture: Getty Images

Brits are bracing for a whole week of rain as flood warnings are issued across the country.

It’s bad news for those holidaying in Britain this week, as the whole country is facing a washout.

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms and heavy showers are set to sweep across the UK with ‘severe’ flood warnings in place.

A 'danger to life' warning also remains near Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, with the Environment Agency telling residents to "be aware of their surroundings".

They said on Sunday: “River levels in the River Goyt could still rise rapidly as a result of water flowing from Toddbrook Reservoir on August 4, 2019.

“Potential for short lived intense rain showers for Sunday and for a band of rain moving quickly through the area in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 'danger to life' warning is in place in Whaley Bridge. Picture: Getty Images

“Evacuation plans have been implemented in Whaley Bridge. If you believe that you are in immediate danger, please call 999.

“Please be aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with the current situation, and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

So far, more than 1,500 residents have been evacuated from Whaley Bridge, while the “band of rain” could affect eight other locations.

These include the Humber estuary, the north Devon Coast, Mersey, Somerset, Bristol and Shirehampton.

While the Met Office said that today will stay mainly dry and bright with light showers, thunderstorms are set to hit 'much of the country' by this evening.

The showers will be heaviest in the north and across Northern Ireland and Scotland, where thunder is possible.

A few showers will continue through the night, especially in northern, western and central parts of the UK, while residents in the east of the country will miss most of the rain and remain largely dry.

After the hottest day in UK history hitting the country last month, flash flooding could be set to continue over the next few days with forecasters warning the weather would remain 'very variable' with isolation downpours in some regions.