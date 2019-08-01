UK weather: Met Office warn Atlantic HURRICANE may bring back heatwave next week

1 August 2019, 15:06

The Met Office have warned the UK may face another heatwave late next week
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Met Office have warned the UK may face another heatwave late next week.

The Met Office’s 10 day weather forecast predicts the possibility of heatwave due to a potential tropical cyclone from the tropical Atlantic.

Following last month’s record-breaking temperature of 38.7 degrees, the last thing people want is another heatwave.

However, this is a possibility towards the end of next week and next weekend, as there are typical tropical cyclone signs coming in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office’s meteorologist Clare Nasir explained in the 10 day day trend: “If we head down towards the tropical Atlantic we can see some easterly waves moving in and propagating across from Africa.

The Met Office’s 10 day weather forecast predicts the possibility of heatwave due to a potential tropical cyclone from the tropical Atlantic
“These are precursors to typical tropical cyclone development through the summer months, and I’ve had a look at the national hurricane data and analysis into the weekend, and looking very closely at this little system here, which could develop into a tropical cyclone.”

Clare went on to warn that if this does, there is a chance it will track up and move up the eastern seaboard of the country.

“If that happens, then there is a good chance that we will see low pressure further away and ridge of high pressure toppling and moving up towards the UK, bringing with it some higher temperatures,” she added.

While this is only a possibility, there is still a chance there will be some hot temperatures next weekend.

The Met Office have warned the UK may face another heatwave late next week
The UK has been hit with heavy rain this week, and even thunderstorms.

The Met Office issued a severe warning as they predicted two weeks worth of rain would cause travel chaos.

