UK weather: Met Office warns Brits will be battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend

17 July 2019, 17:09 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 17:10

UK weather: Met Office warns Brits will be battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend. Picture: Getty

It’s time to get your brolly out, because the UK is set to experience extreme weather over the next few days.

After teasing us with news of a three months of hot weather, now the Met Office have warned that a downpour is on it’s way first. 

Yep, Brits should enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because the UK is set to be battered by storms over the next five days.

Starting on Wednesday, heavy rain will affect mainly in northern and western parts, while thundery downpours will last until Saturday in several regions.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon told The Sun the weekend will vary across the country due to a band of rain moving in from the south west.

"That will still be clearing eastwards through Saturday morning, particularly along the east coast,” he said. 

“In its wake there will be periods of brightness but there is a mixture of heavy, potentially thundery showers as well.

"In the sunshine it could feel quite pleasant, with temperatures potentially up to 24C but there are those heavy, potentially thundery showers across the UK that people may see."

As for Sunday, hopefully the majority of the rain will have passed in central and southern parts of the UK, however the north, Northern Ireland and Scotland could be hit by more heavy downpours.

This comes after the Met Office announced that Britain will supposedly experience higher than average temperatures over the next three months, as part of a 'continental heat dome'.

The three month weather outlook states: "For July/August/September as a whole, above average temperatures are more likely than below average temperatures.

"The pattern of sea surface temperature anomalies in the North Atlantic Ocean slightly increases the probability of higher than average pressure across Northern Europe.

"During summer, high pressure is usually associated with warmer than average conditions."

