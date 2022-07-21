UK weather: Heatwave temperatures set to return this weekend

21 July 2022, 10:57 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 11:12

The hot temperatures are not over just yet
The hot temperatures are not over just yet. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Following cooler weather, heatwave temperatures of up to 30°C are expected to return to parts of the United Kingdom this weekend.

On Tuesday, July 19, the United Kingdom recorded the hottest day ever with temperatures reaching a sweltering 40°C.

Following the extreme heat, people across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have enjoyed a few days of cooler temperatures, heavy rain and even thunderstorms.

This break from the scorching weather, which many people have been thankful for, isn't expected to last very long, however, as the heatwave temperatures are set to return over Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office's Alex Deakin said: "The really hot air drifts away, but some very warm weather never too far away."

People are expected to flock to beaches to enjoy the sunshine this weekend
People are expected to flock to beaches to enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Picture: Getty

He explained, however, that we will not be looking at "anything as extreme" as Tuesday's weather.

He went on: "Temperatures could tick back up to the high 20s, possibly 30s across the South East on Sunday."

Temperatures could reach 31°C in the south, meanwhile it will stay rather cool in the north
Temperatures could reach 31°C in the south, meanwhile it will stay rather cool in the north. Picture: Met Office

The meteorologist says that while areas of the south east will be sunny and warm over the weekend, the weather will be much cooler in the north.

Following Saturday and Sunday, temperatures across most of the United Kingdom will drop again as we experience "cooler and fresher" days.

Thanks goodness for that!

