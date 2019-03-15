Met Office issue warning as Storm Hannah could bring SNOW to parts of the UK this weekend

Snow is expected in some parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

It's claimed snow could hit any time from 4am to 9pm on Saturday with some Brits facing up to 20cm of snow on higher grounds.

A severe weather warning has been issued by the MET Office as it's believed a blast of snow could hit the North East this weekend.

The new snow warning comes off the back of the wind warnings for parts of the UK this Friday.

A mixture of rain, sleet and snow is more likely for most areas but the forecaster says it is possible that 10cm of snow could settle if the snow showers become heavier.

Severe travel delays are to be expected. Picture: Getty

A forecast for the Met Office read: "Snow is likely in the north at times, mainly over higher ground.The unsettled conditions will become increasingly confined to the north and northwest towards the end of the month.

"Temperatures often near normal, with any warmer periods more likely in the south, whilst occasionally rather cold in the north."

As with any severe weather, travellers have already been warned that there disruptions to travel could be expected, with heavy traffic on the roads and cancellations to trains and planes.

While Northern areas of the country are expected to suffer the most, it's thought that southern parts of the North East could escape with just rainfall, while Southern areas of the UK can expect warmer climates.