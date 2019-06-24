What is a yellow weather warning and when does the Met Office issue them?

24 June 2019, 13:00

Here's everything you need to know about Met Office yellow weather warnings (stock image)
Here's everything you need to know about Met Office yellow weather warnings (stock image). Picture: Getty

Met Office Yellow Weather warnings: what they mean and why they're issued

The Met Office frequently issue colour-coded weather warnings to let the public know the conditions they can expect.

They issue warnings when the weather can "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

These warnings are given a colour to reflect the seriousness - these are yellow, amber and red.

The Met Office have today issued a yellow warning - here's what it means.

What is a yellow weather warning?

A yellow weather warning is the least serious of the warnings - it means 'be aware'.

Britain looks set to be hit by thunderstorms before the arrival of a heatwave at the end of the week
Britain looks set to be hit by thunderstorms before the arrival of a heatwave at the end of the week. Picture: Getty

Why has the Met Office issued a yellow warning today (Monday 24 June)?

Today, the Met Office have issued three warnings - one for rain and two for thunderstorms.

Rain is expected in the north of England and much of Scotland.The thunderstorm warning is for Northern Ireland, England and parts of Wales.

However, we can then expect a heatwave to hit most of the country.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “It’s going to feel much hotter for most areas across the UK this week.

“Our latest forecasts show the highest temperatures are expected towards the end of the week.

