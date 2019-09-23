Month's worth of rain to batter Britain over the next two days due to Hurricane Humberto

By Mared Parry

It's set to be a very wet couple of days as weather warnings have been issued for certain parts of the country.

Britain's weather has been all over the place recently, and it's only set to get worse, according to reports.

We should expect around a MONTH's worth of rain in the space of only two days as the back end of a huge tropical hurricane hits the entire country.

Brits will be battered by a crazy amount of rainfall. Picture: PA

Today's started off dry and clear but towards the end of the day we'll be hit by a burst of heavy rain which will carry through the night and all day tomorrow.

South England and South Wales will be battered by awful weather conditions the worst, as a warning has been issued for those particular areas.

Around 70mm of rain is predicted to fall between midnight and 3pm tomorrow - to put it into perspective, the average rainfall for all of September is normally around 80-100mm.

This unsettling weather is set to carry on throughout September say the Met Office.

Wes should all remember our brollies and raincoats over the next few days. Picture: PA

The recent weather warning covers pretty much the entire south coast, west England, south west England and South Wales.

And that's not all, as the issue warns that flooding of some homes and businesses could be "likely".

The awful weather is linked to Hurricane Humberto, which has affected Bermuda over the last week.

Met Office spokesman Luke Miall has revealed that winds in the South West could reach 35mph today, and 40mph – gale force – tomorrow.