What's today's pollen count in the UK and what are the levels in London?

Hay fever season is back... Picture: Getty

UK pollen count in June 2019: what is the pollen count today?

It's not good news for hay sufferers - the pollen count is about to skyrocket in Britain, so get those tissues at the ready.

Airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg said, according to the Daily Express: “The sheer volume of rain we’ve experienced followed by sunshine is likely to create a potential grass pollen crisis in the UK.

“Sunny dry days could generate huge clouds of pollen exploding into the air triggering horrendous hay fever for the millions of Brits living with this debilitating condition."

What is the pollen count today?

The Met Office have forecast VERY HIGH pollen count for the following regions in the UK:

- London

- South East England

- South west England

- East England

- West Midlands

- East Midlands

- Yorkshire

- Humber

- Wales

- North East England

The Met Office have forecast HIGH pollen count for the following regions in the UK:

- North West England

- Northern Ireland

The Met Office have forecast MILD pollen count for the following regions in the UK:

- Dumfries

- Galloway

- Lothian and borders

- Central

- Tayside

- Strathclyde

- Fife

The Met Office have forecast LOW pollen count for the following regions in the UK:

- Grampian

- Highland and Eileen Siar

- Orkney

- Shetland

The skyrocketing pollen count is bad news for hay fever sufferers - but there are steps you can take to alleviate symptoms.

“You may have seen reports on rising pollen counts this weekend," a Boots pharmacist told the Daily Express. "If you’re a hay fever sufferer, don’t panic. When there’s more pollen in the air, your symptoms may worsen, but there are lots of steps you can take to alleviate these.

“Prevention is key, which means avoiding coming into contact with pollen in the first place."

You can also use eyedrops and nasal sprays to alleviate symptoms - ask your pharmacist for more information.