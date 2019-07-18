UK weather: Transport chaos fears as Brits set to be battered by two day downpour

18 July 2019, 10:49 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 11:02

The UK is set to be hit by heavy rain
The UK is set to be hit by heavy rain. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office are warning of tricky driving conditions as parts of the country will be hit by torrential rain.

Brits should brace themselves for heavy rain, as the Met Office have warned a two day downpour could cause chaos going into the weekend. 

While most of the UK will be hit by bad weather today, Northern regions will be battered by strong rain across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England. 

Moving into Friday, the weather is set to go down hill, with rain proving heavy through the morning rush hour in parts of central, south-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland, before spreading its way northwards and eastwards.

This torrential rain mean driving conditions will prove difficult, so morning commuters should take precautions before leaving for work. 

Temperatures on Friday are also likely to be a little lower than we’ve been used to over the past few days, with highs of 22 degrees celsius in the south-east.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Express: “A bright start to Thursday morning but across parts of Scotland there will be some heavy showers from the word go and these will spread inland as we go through the day, also Northern Ireland as well.

“The frontal system across England and Wales will push its way eastwards, perhaps a few sharp showers developing across East Anglia and Kent.”

While the sun will make an appearance on Saturday in the south, rain is still expected across most of the country. 

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: "Rain will still be clearing eastwards through Saturday morning, particularly along the East coast.

“In its wake there will be periods of brightness but there is a mixture of heavy, potentially thundery showers as well.

He added: "In the sunshine it could feel quite pleasant, with temperatures potentially up to 24C (75.2F) but there are those heavy, potentially thundery showers across the UK that people may see."

