UK's heatwave will be wiped out this weekend by northern cold front

Brits should expect an end to the heatwave very soon. Picture: PA

We've all been enjoying the blistering temperatures over the past few days but it's set to drop dramatically according to the Met Office

The UK has hit incredible temperatures over the weekend, which saw us hit highs of over 30C - the perfect weather for all of the festivals taking place across the country.

However, it's all set to change this weekend as reporters state the heatwave will vanish because of the "northern cold front".

We've been basking in the glorious sunshine over the past few days. Picture: PA

This week's 26C high, particularly in the south of England, will be replaced by maximum highs of 22C.

Weather forecaster Matt Taylor has said that the colder weather from the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will descend up on the south towards the end of the week, bringing temperatures down to a maximum of 22C by Saturday.

He explained: “The cooler conditions will become more dominant as the north-westerly airflow develops as that area of high pressure moves out towards the west.

“The rain will begin with north-Scotland and we will see showery rain working its way south into southern-Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England through the day with a lot more cloud.

“Sunny still across the south, highs around 26C or 27C.

“Generally in the high teens across the northern half of the country.

“And that cooler air will start to push its way south as we go through Friday night and into Saturday.

“The weather front though doesn’t bring with it much of the rain in England and Wales."

Colder temperatures will hit the UK by this weekend. Picture: PA

He continued: “The vast majority stays dry, that clears off to the south. Sunny conditions then for many to start off Saturday.

“It builds up through the day and with north to north-westerly air flowing to eastern parts of Scotland and eastern England which will be coolest.

“Whereas western Scotland and Northern Ireland will actually warm up a little bit compared with Friday.“But certainly temperatures across the south, even with the sunshine, will be lower.”