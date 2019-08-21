UK weather: Met Office warns gale force winds and torrential rain to hit Britain before Bank Holiday heatwave

21 August 2019, 12:10

Brits will be hit by gale force winds today
Brits will be hit by gale force winds today. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

UK weather forecast: 60mph winds could batter Britain ahead of a scorching weekend.

We might have been promised a heatwave this Bank Holiday, but Britain is set to be hit by another bout of bad weather first.

Yep, before you get your shorts out, you might want to reach for the umbrella because heavy rain will be sweeping it’s way across the country today.

The Met Office has warned heavy downpours will hit Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales today.

Lighter showers are set to move across the rest of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.

Gale force winds of up to 45mph are thought to hit the Isle of Tiree in Scotland this afternoon, while similarly strong winds are expected in the north of England.

In the south, there is a slightly sunnier outlook as it’s mostly dry and cloudy weather today with some warm sunshine in places.

Read More: August Bank Holiday weather forecast: UK to bask in 30C scorcher following weeks of rain

A spokesman for netweather.tv told Mirror.co.uk: "A deepening low pressure system to the north-west on Wednesday will bring increasingly windy and eventually wet conditions to the island of Ireland initially in the morning, before spreading east across western Scotland and the far north-west of England by the evening.

"Some showers developing across northern areas ahead of the heavier rain arriving from the west in the evening.

"But much of Wales, central, southern and eastern England should see a fine day with some good spells of sunshine, as high pressure builds.

"Feeling warmer too, temperatures reaching 19-22C. Further north across Scotland and Northern Ireland reaching 15-18C."

Tomorrow, strong winds will continue in the northwest with outbreaks of rain in some areas, however central, eastern and southern areas will see the best of the sunshine.

On Friday, temperatures are set to rise to 24C ahead of the scorching Bank Holiday weekend.

By Saturday, the mercury is then expected to rise to 27C in London, with temperatures of 30C hitting southern areas on Monday.

The hottest August Bank Holiday Monday since 1965 is 28.2C in Lincolnshire, so the mini-heatwave could smash this record.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The strikes will affect loads of holidaymakers

Ryanair strikes 2019: Dates and latest flight information on the planned strike action
What is the weather going to be like this Bank Holiday?

What will the weather be like for August Bank Holiday in the UK? Britain set to bask in 30C scorcher following weeks of rain
Prince Harry's cheeky side has been revealed again

Prince Harry reveals he wore ‘budgie smugglers’ to beat UK heatwave in exposed letter

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

GBBO viewers think they know who's going to win

Great British Bake Off fans convinced they know who wins a WEEK before launch

TV & Movies

New details of the latest James Bond film have been released

New James Bond movie: Bond 25 title, release date, cast and latest rumours revealed

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood exchanged tweets with Bake Off contestant Priya O'Shea

Paul Hollywood 'exchanged flirty messages' with a Bake Off 2019 contestant

Celebrities

Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are getting ANGRIER amid weather chaos

Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are becoming more AGGRESSIVE amid weather chaos

Lifestyle

Scarlett Moffatt has moved her family home to the African wilderness

Scarlett Moffatt and family join a 'sex-swapping' African tribe for new TV experiment

Celebrities

Furious parents has slammed the Channel 4 doc as 'irresponsible'

Parents DIVIDED over ‘shock’ Channel 4 doc which sees 18-month-old baby being trained like a dog

TV & Movies