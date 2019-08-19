August Bank Holiday weather forecast: UK to bask in 30C scorcher following weeks of rain

What is the weather going to be like this Bank Holiday? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

While the weather remains unsettled through the week, the UK is set to be treated to some high temperatures this August Bank Holiday.

A “tropical heat surge” is on it’s way, and is here to provide us with a glorious August Bank Holiday.

Temperatures over the long weekend could even reach 30C in some areas, as the wet weather finally dries up.

The Met Office have predicted the weather the clear from Monday onwards, leading to a sunny and clear weekend.

Summer will return this weekend for the August Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

Subtropical air from the Azores will push temperatures up to around 25C over the weekend in the South and East.

Some bad news for the North and West of the UK though, as while temperatures pick up, there still may be showers.

The bank holiday sun is set to kick start three weeks of sunny and settled weather, the Met Office forecast.

The Met Office’s Greg Dewhurst said: “There's an improvement after wet and windy weather, with plenty of sunny spells through the next week and 25C possible by the Bank Holiday weekend.

A “tropical heat surge” is on it’s way, and is here to provide us with a glorious August bank holiday. Picture: Getty

“Low pressure clears from Monday and high pressure slowly builds, with a southerly flow possible, with fewer showers in the South and East while the North and West remain less settled.

“High pressure looks like dominating in the last week of August, with mainly settled conditions and the mid-20s possible.”

The Weather Channel predicts a high of 27C in the capital on Saturday, 26C on Sunday and dropping slightly to 24C in London on the Monday.