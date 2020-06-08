Sunshine and high temperatures to return the UK next week

Sunshine is set to return to the UK in the next coming weeks. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

But not before we see our fair share of rain, wind and dropping temperatures this week.

After nothing but sunny days in May, the UK have been disappointed to see plummeting temperatures and downpours as we entered June.

However, there may still be some hope for more sun as 25 degrees and sunshine is set to hit Britain next week.

This will come after another unsettled week, complete with thundery showers and winds of up to 40mph.

Meteo Group and AccuWeather forecasters have predicated temperatures will return to mid-20s again next week. Picture: Getty

According the BBC forecaster Ben Rich, temperatures across the UK will dip to between 12C and 16C this week before the sun returns.

High temperatures are said to be "bulging towards us", meaning a humid end to this week and bright sun amongst downpours.

Meteo Group and AccuWeather forecasters have predicated temperatures will return to mid-20s again next week, with London predicated to hit 25C at the start of next week.

People will be able to meet in parks again as sunshine returns. Picture: Getty

BBC Weather forecast that the start of the week will see some improvement from the weekend, as a "weak ridge of high pressure" brings largely dry weather to the UK on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is expected to fall later in the week, but it is uncertain how widespread and how heavy it will be.

As we approach the end of this week, it should be drier, but not completely as there is still chances of rain across the country.

By the coming weekend, weather should be more settled with many areas remaining dry.

