Disney reveal phased reopening plans of theme parks from July 11

Disney have announced their phased reopening proposal. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The team at Disney have proposed their plans for reopening Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks, resorts and stores amid the pandemic.

Months after closing their doors, Disney are planning to reopen Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks.

This week, the company announced they had submitted a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida explaining their plans to phase a reopening of the parks.

Pending their response, Disney plan for their Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom to start reopening to the general public from July 11.

Following this, the plan is to reopen EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

New health and safety rules will apply to staff and visitors when the theme parks reopen. Picture: Getty

This news comes after Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort recently reopened to the public.

The proposal will see some big changes made to the way people visit the theme parks though, Disney have explained.

Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort recently reopened to the public. Picture: Getty

There will be limits on attendance and "controlled guest density" that aligns with guidance on social distancing.

This means that the Disney parade and the nighttime shows, which bring a large amount of people together, will be postponed until a later date.

As well as this, "high-touch" experiences around the park will also be unavailable, including makeovers and meet and greets with characters.

Staff in the theme parks as well as visitors over the age of three will be required to wear face coverings on site, and will have temperature checks before entering the magically parks.

Disney announced they had submitted a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida explaining their plans to phase a reopening of the parks. Picture: Getty

Disney said: "Additional information on enhanced health and safety measures and operational changes for reopening locations will be shared soon. These policies are under continuous review and are subject to change as we monitor conditions and receive guidance from health and government authorities.

"We’re being deliberate during these phased reopenings, and we’re encouraged by how our guests are responding at Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs. We’re doing our part, and we need our guests to do their part, too, as we work together to focus on safety."

