Universal Orlando Resort announce phased reopening from June 5

26 May 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 26 May 2020, 12:20

Universal Orlando are starting a phased reopening
Universal Orlando are starting a phased reopening. Picture: PA/PR
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Universal Orlando will be reopening in a matter of days, three months after they shut the park due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Universal Orlando Resort has become one of the first theme parks to announce their phased reopening plan.

The park plans to reopen on June 5, with a "wide range of new health and safety best practices" put in place.

With support from Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, Universal Orlando will be reopening Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

In this phased reopening, attendance will be managed and controlled, while the team will continue to "monitor local conditions and work with health officials".

Universal Orlando will require all staff and visitors to wear face coverings
Universal Orlando will require all staff and visitors to wear face coverings. Picture: PA

The staff at the parks will start new training on the updated producers prior to the reopening, and will undergo team-member preview days before June 5 to ensure safety measures are in place.

The new health and safety procedures will focus on every step visitors take around the Universal Resort including how they arrive at the park, how they interact with guests, how they enjoy attractions and how they eat.

The phased reopening will see staff members trained in new safety procedures
The phased reopening will see staff members trained in new safety procedures. Picture: PA

Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts said in a statement: "We want to invite guests back to our theme parks in a cautious and thoughtful way.

"We have put new health and safety procedures in place for both our team members and guests. And we have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends. Doing this the right way will take all of us -- and we need everyone’s help. Guests should follow our guidelines and continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and health officials.”

Attendance will be managed and controlled at Universal Orlando as they reopen
Attendance will be managed and controlled at Universal Orlando as they reopen. Picture: PH

Guests of the park and staff will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines when the park reopens, and will also have to have temperature checks before going on to the site.

While Universal are planning their reopening, there is still no news of a reopening date from Disney World Orlando.

