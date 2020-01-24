UK weather forecast: rain to lash Britain as 'damp and murky' weather sets in

24 January 2020, 11:16

Britons have been braced for rain this weekend (stock images)
Britons have been braced for rain this weekend (stock images). Picture: Getty

January weather forecast: Snow, rain and strong winds have been predicted as the first month of 2020 draws to a close.

Temperatures are set to plummet to as little as 1C this weekend as rain and murky conditions have been predicted across the UK.

The Met Office has predicted that low clouds and high pressure will create 'grey and gloomy' conditions across the country.

Clouds and patchy rain will start today (Friday 24 January), and cloudy weather will settle in from Saturday.

Strong winds and murky weather could hit the UK this weekend (stock image)
Strong winds and murky weather could hit the UK this weekend (stock image). Picture: Getty

A BBC weather forecaster said, according the Express:"What you had yesterday and the day before, you’ve got again today and tomorrow. Mostly a dry picture, we have a lot of cloud around – a few breaks in that cloud so some mistiness and murkiness around as well first thing.

"The high pressure that has been with us, that will eventually start to slide away toward the near continent and that will open up the door for weather fronts to move in, particularly during the second half of this weekend.

"So Sunday a change to some we weather and windier too. For the here and now, business as usual, a fairly familiar story. We have got a lot of cloud, one or two breaks in the temperature just got down to freezing overnight in one or two spots."

Rain is expected in some parts of the UK this weekend
Rain is expected in some parts of the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty

"We’re going to see a bit of drizzly rain for Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland. Fairly damp and cloudy, temperatures roundabout 8C or 9C.

"As we head through this evening and overnight we’ll keep a bit of patchy rain across the western half of Scotland for a time, but in other places around reasonably mild and cloudy so temperatures not falling too low, roundabout 4C. But again perhaps a bit of mistiness and the odd fog patch to start off your weekend."

