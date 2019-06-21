Weather warnings issued as severe thunderstorms to return next week

21 June 2019, 17:18

Heavy rain is forecast for next week
Heavy rain is forecast for next week. Picture: GETTY

The MET Office have issued yellow weather warnings that will last from Sunday through to Wednesday

The UK is set for another soaking after The MET Office have issues yellow weather warnings that will last for most of next week.

Monday afternoon is when the first thunderstorms are likely to hit, with more than an inch of rain expected to fall within two to three hours.

Areas impacted by the weather warning include London, South East England, North East England, East of England, East Midlands, South West England, West Midlands, Wales, and Yorkshire.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin warned the next “ten days could be a bit of a rollercoaster, meteorologically speaking.“The meteorological summer has got off to a wet start – a very wet start. There is no getting away from the fact that June has been very soggy so far.

The UK is set for a soaking after The MET Office issued yellow weather warnings
The UK is set for a soaking after The MET Office issued yellow weather warnings. Picture: GETTY
Lightning will return between Sunday and Tuesday
Lightning will return between Sunday and Tuesday. Picture: GETTY

Because of the recent hot temperatures, there's bad news in store this weekend for Hay fever sufferers as this could trigger peak pollen levels.

Asthmatics and those who have breathing conditions have been warned by the Met Officeto take extra care as pollen counts are forecast to rocket this weekend.

After recent torrential downpours, the upcoming hot conditions over the next few days are ideal for grass-pollen production and will create a "huge cloud of irritant particles" set to fill the air.

Get your umbrella ready!
Get your umbrella ready! Picture: GETTY

The uniform has divided opinion among parents

Parents shock as primary school ditches school uniform for tracksuits

JD NXTGEN: Live stream of Duane Sinclair's light-heavyweight clash with Anthony Fox

Prince Harry previously spoke out against Fortnite

Fortnite creators "surprised" at Prince Harry's call to have the game banned

The happy couple seem smitten with eachother

Love Island viewers' opinion on Amber Gill flips completely as they back her and Michael to win

Love Island's think they've spotted an imposter

Love Island viewers spot 'imposter' in the villa as girls pose by the pool

Oti Mabuse has opened up about her body insecurities

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse ‘in tears’ over body insecurities after first costume fitting

Getting rid of your bags is actually quite simple

Here's how you can get rid of your eye bags permanently in less than 10 minutes

When does Love Island 2019 end and what date is the finale?

When does Love Island 2019 end and what date is the finale?

Mrs Hinch pregnant: Due date, gender, husband

Mrs Hinch pregnancy: Cleaning guru's baby details revealed from name to date of birth and husband

