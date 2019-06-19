Wedding guest storms out after men and women served food based on gender

Women received a slice of wedding cake, while the men were offered a glass of whiskey

A guest stormed out of a colleague's wedding after learning that the happy couple were set to serve up different meals based on gender.

Two separate menus had been devised - one for women, and one for men - with the ladies being treated to grilled chicken while the men were served roast beef.

For starters, the women tucked into prawn cocktail and the guys indulged in a mushroom risotto.

Venting her frustration on the Mumsnet forum, the guest explained how the decision came from the groom's parents being "very traditional".

One guest was left unimpressed with the wedding meal. Picture: GETTY

Posting on Mumsnet, the guest ranted: "It was perfectly pleasant until we sat down to the wedding breakfast to see the menu was divided by sex.

"Everybody at the table was outraged but no one said anything. I took one bit of my prawn risotto before deciding to leave.

"Apparently the groom’s parents are very traditional and this was their idea but for goodness sake the groom (and this is probably outing me but sod it) works in a very progressive part of women’s health and the bride is a feminist who attends rallies and feminist events with me."

The women were served chicken while the men had roast beef. Picture: GETTY

The guest later found out from those who stayed for the duration of the evening that women were given a piece of wedding cake while the men were offered a glass of whisky.

Opinions were divided on wether or not the guest was being unreasonable to have left the ceremony, with several saying it was an "over reaction".

One wrote: "A bit of an over reaction if I might say. What happened to couples doing what they want at their own wedding?"

Another replied: "Yes it was incredibly sexist and outdated, but at a wedding that you are a guest at I think you should have kept your thoughts to yourself. How must it have made the bride and groom feel to see (or find out later - which they will) that you walked out? Not a great wedding memory for them. It was rude of you."

