What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

5 July 2021, 07:45

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference today
Boris Johnson is holding a press conference today. Picture: PA Images

When is Boris Johnson next speaking? And what time is his press conference? Here's what we know...

The Prime Minister is set to announce how lockdown restrictions will be eased in England today.

With Freedom Day having already been pushed back to July 19, Boris Johnson will give the public an update today as to whether social distancing can be scrapped.

The official confirmation will not take place until July 12, but today Mr Johnson is set to address social distancing rules, the use of face masks and working from home.

Boris Jonhson is set to hold a Downing Street press conference
Boris Jonhson is set to hold a Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA Images

But when is Boris Johnson’s announcement and what will he say?

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

The Prime Minister will speak today at 5pm.

Ahead of the Downing Street announcement, the PM said people would have to use their own judgement when protecting themselves and others from Covid.

He said: “Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our roadmap.

"Today we will set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach step 4.

“But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

“As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgement when going about our lives."

This comes after ministers revealed data showing that the vaccination roll-out has reduced the number of people suffering serious illness or death from Covid.

Reports suggest this data means the PM will soon put an end to the current social distancing rule, as well as the legal requirement to wear face-masks.

Mr Johnson is also set to give an update on working from home, as well as setting out the next steps for care home visits.

Vaccine passports and holiday quarantine rules will also be addressed.

