What time is the minute silence for NHS's fallen workers today and is the government supporting it?

There will be a minute's silence across the UK on Tuesday April 28 to remember the brave key workers who have sadly lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has sadly taken the lives of many of the nation's incredible key workers and NHS staff over the past few weeks, and today, we honour them.

Here is all the information you need on today's one minute silence.

What time is the one minute silence?

There will be a minute's silence across Britain at 11:00 BST today (Tuesday April 28th) to rememnbver those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

New figures this morning reveal that the new total of fallen frontline workers stands at 134.

Is the government supporting the minute silence?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told he will take part, backing the plan following a campaign by the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Midwives and Unison, their union.

Government workers will also take part, with Downing Street stating they hop everyone else will also join in.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has stated that the government supported the idea, saying: "We will be asking everybody who works in the government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well."

This follows the PM's return to work this week following his own battle with COVID-19.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also backed the silence, urging "everyone at home" to take part.

She added that this tribute will be "particularly, but not exclusively" for the health and care workers who have lost their lives.

"The silence will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others and it will be a further reminder that of all the duties Government bares during a situation like this, the most vital is our obligation to keep care and health workers safe," she added.

