What time is the one minute silence today? How to remember all those who have died from COVID

A minute silence will be held today. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

When is the national one minute silence and what time does it start?

A year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, Boris Johnson has offered his condolences to those bereaved.

The Prime Minister has also praised the ‘great spirit’ shown by the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a mark of respect to all those who have died, the nation will pause today as part of a national day of reflection organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie. Here’s all the details…

What time is the one minute silence today?

A national minute’s silence to remember the victims of coronavirus will be held at 12pm on Tuesday 23 March.

People are being encouraged to light candles for those who have died of Covid. Picture: Getty Images

The Prime Minister has said he will observe the minute’s silence privately, and it will also be held in the Houses of Parliament which will be followed by a bell toll.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: "None of us has escaped the ordeal of Covid-19 – from the shock of having our liberty taken away, to the heartbreak of losing someone we loved.

He continued: "So, a year on, it is right that we take a moment to reflect on what we as a nation have been through; that we pay tribute to the many lives lost and the families that mourn them, and we say a big ‘thank you’ to our NHS staff who have worked so tirelessly on the front line caring for people in need."

Lord Fowler, the Lord Speaker, added: "A year ago today we were asked to stay at home to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"Since then, many thousands have been lost and the lives of those left behind have been changed forever. The public have made enormous sacrifices to protect the lives of others.

"It is right that we in the House of Lords pause now, together with the Commons and the whole country, and remember those who have died and those who are bereaved."

The Prince of Wales has also supported the minute silence, saying we should acknowledge the 'inexpressible pain' of those lost.

In a recorded message, he said: “We have all been inspired by the resourcefulness we have witnessed, humbled by the dedication shown by so many, and moved, beyond words, by the sacrifices we have seen..

“Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting.

“In their memory, let us resolve to work for a future inspired by our highest values, that have been displayed so clearly by the people of this country through this most challenging of times.”

People are being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 8pm with lights and candles to signify a ‘beacon of remembrance’.

Landmarks across the country will be lit up, including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium, as well as Cardiff castle and Belfast City Hall.

Known as a ‘day of reflection’, there will also be community-led activities taking place such as virtual choirs, services and online talks about bereavement.