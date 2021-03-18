When is Boris Johnson's press conference tonight and what will he say?

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference today. Picture: PA Images

What time is Boris Johnson's next speech and what will he say? Here's what we know about the Downing Street press conference...

It’s been over a year since Boris Johnson put the whole country on lockdown, but it looks like there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

The Prime Minister recently revealed the country’s roadmap out of lockdown, which includes pubs, restaurants and non essential shops opening their doors on April 12.

But with Mr Johnson set to address the nation at another press conference today (March 18), what time is it on and what will the Prime Minister say?

When is Boris Johnson’s press conference?

It has been confirmed that Boris Johnson will deliver a Downing Street press conference on coronavirus at 5pm today.

The briefing from Number 10 comes just one day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivered a key update on the vaccine roll out.

What will Boris Johnson say in his speech today?

The Prime Minister is thought to be addressing the concern around the delay of the UK’s vaccine supplies.

This shortage means under-50s in England must wait another month before they can get their jab due to a hold up in supply.

In April, priority will be given to over-50s and second doses for the vulnerable, while under-50s won’t be able to book an appointment.

During the press conference, Boris Johnson will be joined by MHRA regulator chief Dr June Raine and England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Matt Hancock led a press conference on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images

Mr Whitty is expected to reassure the public over the safety of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after the European Medicines Agency insisted there is no evidence the jab causes blood clots.

This comes after Matt Hancock insisted the government’s target of offering a first dose to all over-50s by April 15 and all adults by July 31 will still be met.

He said: "We're on track to offer a first dose to everyone in priority groups 1-9 by April 15.

"While we deliver on that commitment, we also want to ensure that this offer reaches everyone in groups 1-9.

"At the same time as opening up offers of vaccinations to all those who are 50 or above, we are going to do whatever it takes to reach all those in the most vulnerable groups who haven't come forward yet before we move onto the next cohort, which is people in their 40s."

