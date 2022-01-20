When will people with Covid no longer have to self-isolate in England?

By Naomi Bartram

When will Covid quarantine be axed in England? Here's what Boris Johnson has said about restrictions...

Boris Johnson announced that almost all of the Covid isolation rules in England will end next week.

As of Thursday, January 26, mandatory face coverings in public places and Covid passports will both be dropped, as well as work from home advice.

But there will still be a legal requirement for anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus to isolate for at least five full days.

So, when will the self-isolation rules change? Here’s what we know…

Covid self isolation could end in March. Picture: Getty Images

When will Covid self-isolation be axed in England?

On Wednesday, the PM laid out his plans to remove all remaining Covid laws by March 24.

This will include mandatory self-isolation for positive cases and the requirement to provide your address to NHS Test and Trace.

Mr Johnson told the Commons: "The self-isolation regulations expire on March 24, at which point I very much expect not to renew them.

"Indeed, were the data to allow, I'd like to seek a vote in this House to bring that date forward."

Mandatory face masks are no longer necessary from next week. Picture: Alamy

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government was 'opening up the country as soon as the data supports it'.

He added: “This plan has worked and the data shows that Omicron is in retreat.

“But it's not the end of the road and we shouldn't see this as the finish line because we cannot eradicate this virus and its future variants.

“Instead we must learn to live with Covid in the same way we have to live with flu. And we will be setting out our long-term plan for living with Covid this spring.”

When Mr Javid was asked if self-isolation rules will be scrapped in March, he told Sky News: “All the rules remain under review.

Anyone who has tested positive for Covid must currently isolate for at least five days. Picture: Getty Images

"We will decide as we get closer to March... based on the data at the time. We would like to see it scrapped by the end of March."

The Health Secretary added that testing, vaccines and antivirals will be the 'cornerstone of our future defences' when restrictions end.

This comes after Mr Johnson said in a statement to the MPs in the House of Commons, that mandatory Covid passports for entering nightclubs and large events would end.

He also said people would no longer be advised to work from home and should discuss their return to offices with employers, while face masks will no longer be mandated.

People are still advised to wear coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces and when meeting strangers.