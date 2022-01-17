UK weather: Exact date snow will fall revealed as temperatures drop to -2C

By Naomi Bartram

When will it snow in the UK this month? Forecasters have predicted a fall in temperatures this week...

It looks like winter has only just begun, as the Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks.

According to forecasters, the first flurry of the white stuff is expected on Friday, January 28, which is less than two weeks away.

Meteorologists at WXCharts have predicted the snow will first fall in Scotland before making its way down to the north of England.

The UK is set to get very frosty over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Wintry showers will hit Newcastle by 6pm the same day, before reaching East Anglia early by the next morning.

By January 30, other areas of the country could be hit by the white stuff, including Aberdeen and Hampshire.

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, has warned that more cold weather is on its way.

Speaking to the Express, he said: "As we get towards the end of the month - the coldest on average parts of the year - what we're seeing is the high pressure pulling away south and west, allowing a north-easterly air stream to come in.

"That may well start to bring some snow events towards the latter stages of the month - so that last week of January. I'm talking now about January 25-28."

Snow could fall in the UK over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the Met Office predicted some very frosty temperatures over the next few weeks.

Their long range forecast suggests ‘colder interludes’ between January 29 and mid-February.

Experts state: “Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average, particularly in the north, however some colder interludes remain possible, bringing a risk of occasional snow, this most likely over northern hills.”

Temperatures could even dip as low as -2C overnight in parts of Yorkshire and Wales on Friday.

The south coast, London and the Midlands aren’t set to be much warmer, with the mercury dropping to -1C by Friday morning.