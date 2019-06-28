When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

28 June 2019, 17:30

Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984
Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984. Picture: Amazon / Ghostbusters

The movie will reunite the original Ghostbusters cast with some A list additions

Ghostbusters became one of the most iconic movies in pop culture upon its release in 1984.

The sci-fi comedy saw a group of eccentric scientists launch a ghost-catching business in New York City.

The new movie - reportedly called Ghostbusters 2020 - will reportedly be followed by a prequel and another sequel.

When will the new Ghostbusters movie be released?

After years of speculation - and a failed reboot in 2016 - a sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies has finally been confirmed.

The movie will arrive in cinemas on July 10, 2020.

Dan Aykroyd And Bill Murray are expected to return to 'Ghostbusters'
Dan Aykroyd And Bill Murray are expected to return to 'Ghostbusters'. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of the new Ghostbusters movie?

The highly-anticipated sequel will reunite many of the original movie's cast with Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd all tipped to return.

They will be joined by a host of new stars including Paul Rudd.

Paul's most notable screen credits include Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clueless, This is 40, and The 40-year-old Virgin.

Is there a trailer for the new Ghostbusters movie?

The film is only thought to be in pre-production at the moment, so there won't be a trailer for quite a while.

It's likely that the first few clips will arrive around Christmas 2019, but expect more info on cast and plot before then.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Williamson: Labour U-turn over decision to readmit antisemitism row MP

UK & World

Rosie Johnson: Body found on Isle of Wight by police searching for politician's niece

UK & World

'A preventable attack': Girlfriend of London Bridge victim criticises 'staggering' failings

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Celebrities

Audra only consumes liquids

Woman hasn't eaten in 97 days and claims she 'breathes in energy' instead of food

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has spoke of her concerns about spending time in the heatwave with baby Rex

Stacey Solomon opens up on fears of taking newborn baby Rex outside during heatwave
Tonight's episode will be jam-packed full of drama

Love Island first look: Lucie confesses feelings for Tommy ahead of Casa Amor split

TV & Movies

Charley Webb has hit back at parent-shamers

Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

TV & Movies

Here's what music featured on Love Island last night

What songs were on Love Island last night? All the tracks including the 'Toxic' cover revealed

TV & Movies