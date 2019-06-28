When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984. Picture: Amazon / Ghostbusters

The movie will reunite the original Ghostbusters cast with some A list additions

Ghostbusters became one of the most iconic movies in pop culture upon its release in 1984.

The sci-fi comedy saw a group of eccentric scientists launch a ghost-catching business in New York City.

The new movie - reportedly called Ghostbusters 2020 - will reportedly be followed by a prequel and another sequel.

When will the new Ghostbusters movie be released?

After years of speculation - and a failed reboot in 2016 - a sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies has finally been confirmed.

The movie will arrive in cinemas on July 10, 2020.

Dan Aykroyd And Bill Murray are expected to return to 'Ghostbusters'. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of the new Ghostbusters movie?

The highly-anticipated sequel will reunite many of the original movie's cast with Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd all tipped to return.

They will be joined by a host of new stars including Paul Rudd.

Paul's most notable screen credits include Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clueless, This is 40, and The 40-year-old Virgin.

Is there a trailer for the new Ghostbusters movie?

The film is only thought to be in pre-production at the moment, so there won't be a trailer for quite a while.

It's likely that the first few clips will arrive around Christmas 2019, but expect more info on cast and plot before then.