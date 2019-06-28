When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

On Air Now
28 June 2019
The movie will reunite the original Ghostbusters cast with some A list additions
Ghostbusters became one of the most iconic movies in pop culture upon its release in 1984.
The sci-fi comedy saw a group of eccentric scientists launch a ghost-catching business in New York City.
The new movie - reportedly called Ghostbusters 2020 - will reportedly be followed by a prequel and another sequel.
After years of speculation - and a failed reboot in 2016 - a sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies has finally been confirmed.
The movie will arrive in cinemas on July 10, 2020.
The highly-anticipated sequel will reunite many of the original movie's cast with Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd all tipped to return.
They will be joined by a host of new stars including Paul Rudd.
Paul's most notable screen credits include Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clueless, This is 40, and The 40-year-old Virgin.
The film is only thought to be in pre-production at the moment, so there won't be a trailer for quite a while.
It's likely that the first few clips will arrive around Christmas 2019, but expect more info on cast and plot before then.