Where is Praia da Luz? The Portuguese town and location of the Madeleine McCann disappearance in 2007

The promenade at Praia da Luz in Portugal. Picture: PA

The Portuguese town of Praia da Luz made headlines over night when Madeleine McCann disappeared there in 2007. As the new documentary airs, here's everything you need to know about the location of her disappearance...

Madeleine McCann disappeared in the holiday hot spot of Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

Where is Praia da Luz?

The seaside town known by locals as Luz is located along the Algarve coast of Portugal around four miles from Lagos.

It is a small community with the latest census taken in 2011 stating 3,545 people live there, but during the summer months it has a large tourist population.

Tributes left outside the church in Praia da Luz for Maddie after her disappearance. Picture: PA

Where were the McCann's staying in Praia da Luz?

Kate and Gerry McCann were staying with their children and some family friends in the Portuguese town.

The address of the holiday apartment they were staying in and where Maddie was last seen was 5A Rua Dr Agostinho da Silva which was rented from a retired teacher by a British holiday company.

The apartment where Maddie disappeared. Picture: PA

The night Maddie disappeared Kate and Gerry left their children asleep in the apartment while they dined in a tapas restaurant at the Ocean Club resort 55m away from the apartment.