When is Storm Jocelyn due to hit the UK?

23 January 2024, 13:23

Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds this week
Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds this week. Picture: Met Office / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where will Storm Jocelyn hit and when? Everything you need to know about weather warnings across Northern Ireland, Wales, Manchester and the rest of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Storm Jocelyn will arrive in the UK this week, just days after Storm Isha caused chaos with high winds of up to 99mph.

The latest weather system has caused a number of weather warnings to be put in place by the Met Office, with Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland expected to see the worst of the rain and wind.

There are, however, weather warnings in place for rest of the UK as Storm Jocelyn is expected to causes flooding, power cuts and travel disruptions.

Here's everything you need to know about Storm Jocelyn including when it will hit your region, the meaning behind the name and weather warnings.

York has seen flooding from Storm Isha, only to be made worse with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn this week
York has seen flooding from Storm Isha, only to be made worse with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn this week. Picture: Alamy

Where is Storm Jocelyn going to hit?

Storm Jocelyn will hit most of the UK this week, with the worst conditions arriving on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Northern Ireland, North Scotland, Wales and the Midlands are expected to see the heaviest rain and strongest winds, with multiple weather warnings in place.

There is a jet stream pushing the large-scale, low-pressure weather system (named Storm Jocelyn by the Met Office this week) which will bring strong winds and heavy rain to most of the UK.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm quite widely with 40 to 50 mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

People in central London are already feeling the impact of Storm Jocelyn as strong winds and rain arrive
People in central London are already feeling the impact of Storm Jocelyn as strong winds and rain arrive. Picture: Alamy

Why is it called Storm Jocelyn?

Storm Jocelyn was named by the Met Office on Monday, 22nd January following the impact on the UK of Storm Isha over the weekend.

The Met Office name their storms in alphabetical order, and with this weather system being the tenth storm of the winter season it has been named with the letter J.

It is believed regions and organisations such as the Met Office have already decided names for their storms for each letter of the alphabet which are put in place to help meteorologists and the public communicate over the weather system.

There is no correlation between the storm name meanings about the weather they will bring, but if you were wondering the name Jocelyn is from Old German origin, meaning "member of the Gauts tribe." It also has Hebrew roots, meaning "happy" and "joyful".

Storm Jocelyn has caused the Met Office to put weather warnings in place for most of the UK
Storm Jocelyn has caused the Met Office to put weather warnings in place for most of the UK. Picture: Alamy

What are the UK weather warnings for Storm Jocelyn?

These are the weather warnings in place for the UK as Storm Jocelyn arrives:

Tuesday 23rd January

Wales - Yellow weather warning for rain

  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Northern Ireland, England Midlands, North England, Wales and Scotland - Yellow weather warning for rain

  • Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
  • Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

North West England - Yellow weather warning for rain

  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

South West Scotland - Yellow weather warning for rain and wind

  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.
  • Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
  • Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered
  • Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
  • There is a chance of Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

North West & East Scotland - Amber weather warning for wind

  • There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
  • Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
  • Some roads and bridges likely to close
  • Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Wednesday 24th January

South Wales, Midlands, West England - Yellow weather warning for wind

  • Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
  • Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

North Wales, Northern Ireland & Scotland - Yellow weather warning for wind

  • Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.
  • Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
  • Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered.
  • Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
  • There is a chance of Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

West, North and East of Scotland - Amber weather warning for wind

  • There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
  • Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
  • Some roads and bridges likely to close
  • Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gary Graham: Alien Nation and Star Trek: Enterprise actor dies 'suddenly' aged 73

Showbiz

Shoaib Bashir: England spinner to miss first Test in India after flying home to resolve visa issues

Lib Dem Lords to ignore convention and vote against Safety of Rwanda bill

UK & World

Another 70 suspected measles cases in UK as WHO warns of 'alarming rise' in spread of the disease across Europe

UK & World

Nottingham attacks: Victims' families describe 'crippling' grief after 'unbelievably savage' killings

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue and Noel Radford are bakers

Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know

TV & Movies

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

The Traitors final: How does it work and how do they win?

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly talking about having another baby

Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

The Traitors finale will air this week

The Traitors finalist admits winner has 'already been revealed' due to on-screen clue

TV & Movies

Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Radford family have raised money for their family friend

Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Celebrities

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling

Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

Showbiz

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When is the MAFS Australia 2024 start date in the UK?

TV & Movies

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet?

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

TV & Movies