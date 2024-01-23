When is Storm Jocelyn due to hit the UK?

Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds this week. Picture: Met Office / Alamy

By Alice Dear

Where will Storm Jocelyn hit and when? Everything you need to know about weather warnings across Northern Ireland, Wales, Manchester and the rest of the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Storm Jocelyn will arrive in the UK this week, just days after Storm Isha caused chaos with high winds of up to 99mph.

The latest weather system has caused a number of weather warnings to be put in place by the Met Office, with Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland expected to see the worst of the rain and wind.

There are, however, weather warnings in place for rest of the UK as Storm Jocelyn is expected to causes flooding, power cuts and travel disruptions.

Here's everything you need to know about Storm Jocelyn including when it will hit your region, the meaning behind the name and weather warnings.

York has seen flooding from Storm Isha, only to be made worse with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn this week. Picture: Alamy

Where is Storm Jocelyn going to hit?

Storm Jocelyn will hit most of the UK this week, with the worst conditions arriving on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Northern Ireland, North Scotland, Wales and the Midlands are expected to see the heaviest rain and strongest winds, with multiple weather warnings in place.

There is a jet stream pushing the large-scale, low-pressure weather system (named Storm Jocelyn by the Met Office this week) which will bring strong winds and heavy rain to most of the UK.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm quite widely with 40 to 50 mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

People in central London are already feeling the impact of Storm Jocelyn as strong winds and rain arrive. Picture: Alamy

Why is it called Storm Jocelyn?

Storm Jocelyn was named by the Met Office on Monday, 22nd January following the impact on the UK of Storm Isha over the weekend.

The Met Office name their storms in alphabetical order, and with this weather system being the tenth storm of the winter season it has been named with the letter J.

It is believed regions and organisations such as the Met Office have already decided names for their storms for each letter of the alphabet which are put in place to help meteorologists and the public communicate over the weather system.

There is no correlation between the storm name meanings about the weather they will bring, but if you were wondering the name Jocelyn is from Old German origin, meaning "member of the Gauts tribe." It also has Hebrew roots, meaning "happy" and "joyful".

Storm Jocelyn has caused the Met Office to put weather warnings in place for most of the UK. Picture: Alamy

What are the UK weather warnings for Storm Jocelyn?

These are the weather warnings in place for the UK as Storm Jocelyn arrives:

Tuesday 23rd January

Wales - Yellow weather warning for rain

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Northern Ireland, England Midlands, North England, Wales and Scotland - Yellow weather warning for rain

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

North West England - Yellow weather warning for rain

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

South West Scotland - Yellow weather warning for rain and wind

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

There is a chance of Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

North West & East Scotland - Amber weather warning for wind

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Wednesday 24th January

South Wales, Midlands, West England - Yellow weather warning for wind

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

North Wales, Northern Ireland & Scotland - Yellow weather warning for wind

Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

There is a chance of Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

West, North and East of Scotland - Amber weather warning for wind

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Read more: