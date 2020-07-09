Which Boots stores and opticians are closing across the UK?

The chain's been dramatically impacted by the virus
The chain's been dramatically impacted by the virus. Picture: PA
The pharmacy chain has been affected massively buy the coronavirus pandemic.

Boots is expected to cut a whopping 4,000 jobs as well as close down 48 of its optician branches.

The high street chain is just one of many businesses that has been dramatically impacted by COVID-19, and a growing number of names are now announcing closures and job cuts.

Boots has stated the job cuts and closures will reduce the impact of the virus.

The high street giant is having to close down 48 stores
The high street giant is having to close down 48 stores. Picture: PA

Which Boots stores and opticians will be closing down?

At the moment, Boots is yet to announce a full list of store closures but a list is expected to be published soon and we will update as soon as the information is available.

However, it's thought that the job cuts will affect around 7 per cent of the company's workforce, and will particularly hit workers in its Nottingham support office.

It will also affect some deputy and assistant manager, beauty adviser and customer adviser roles across its stores.

Boots will be closing a number of stores across the UK

