Which countries have been added to the red list?

Costa Rica will be added to the red list next Tuesday (stock image). Picture: Getty

Find out the full list of countries that will be added to the red list next week.

The first review into the UK's traffic light lists for foreign travel took place on Thursday June 3, and seven countries will be added to the red list next Tuesday.

The red list covers countries that we are not allowed to visit (except in extreme circumstances), and anyone arriving to the UK from these places will be refused entry, unless they are a British or Irish citizen.

Anyone who does return from a red list country will need to pay £1750 to quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved hotel.

Egypt will move to the red list on Tuesday (stock image). Picture: Getty

The following places will be added to the red list at 4am on Tuesday June 8:

Costa Rica Egypt Afghanistan Bahrain Sri Lanka Sudan Trinidad & Tobago

Full list of countries on the red list

From Tuesday June 8, the following countries will be on the red list

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ecuador

Egypt

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad & Tobago

Turkey

Uruguay

United Arab Emirates

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The traffic light lists are reviewed every three weeks. Picture: PA

What does the red list mean?

According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, red list countries are "those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances".

Anyone returning from red list countries will need to pay £1750 to quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

During their stay, they will need to take Covid tests on days two and eight. If they test positive, they will need to quarantine for a further 10 days.

Speaking previously about the rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I make no apologies for the strength of these measures, because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we’ve faced as a nation.