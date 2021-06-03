How to get 54 days off work with 22 days of annual leave next year

If you work Monday to Friday, you may be able to enjoy a whopping 54 days off work with just 22 days of annual leave in 2022.

While the prospect of holidays abroad this year is still uncertain, many of us may be fantasising about our dream getaway in 2022.

If you work Monday-Friday, it may be possible for you to enjoy a whopping 54 days off using just 22 days annual leave due to public holiday dates next year.

As reported by the Mirror, the first Bank Holiday falls falls on Monday January 3. If you book January 4, 5, 6, 7 off as annual leave, you have nine days off in total - Saturday, January 1 to Sunday, January 9.

The same applies to the Bank Holidays on Friday April 15 and Monday April 18.

If you take April 19-22 as annual leave, you could be off from April 15 to April 24, which is 10 days.

The early May Bank Holiday is on May 2 in 2022. If you book of the rest of the four days that week, you'll have nine days off in total.

The date for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were confirmed yesterday, and Brits will enjoy an extra two days of Bank Holiday in June.

The late May bank Holiday has been pushed back to Thursday June 2, and the extra Bank Holiday will take place on Friday June 2.

You could get another nine days of holiday - including two weekends - by taking May 30, 31 and June 1 off as annual leave.

The Summer Bank Holiday falls on Monday August 29. If you take Tuesday to Friday off as annual leave, you could get nine days off in total.

When it comes to Christmas, December 26 and December 27 are Bank Holidays. They fall on Monday and Tuesday, so if you book December 28, 29, and 30 as annual leave you could have eight days in total - December 24 to January 1.

The above would only apply to people working Monday-Friday, and would of course be dependent on individual circumstance / work agreeing those days.