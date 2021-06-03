Full list of holiday destinations tipped to go on green list today, according to a travel experts

3 June 2021, 07:32 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 08:12

The government is set to make an announcement on travel restrictions
The government is set to make an announcement on travel restrictions. Picture: PA Images

The Canaries, Balearics and Greek islands could be added to the 'green' travel list.

Travel experts have predicted which destinations could go on the UK’s ‘green list’ today.

Holidaymakers returning to England from ‘green’ locations are not required to self-isolate, and only need to take one coronavirus test when they arrive home.

Currently among the countries on the list are Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and Israel.

The Balearic Islands could be added to the 'green' travel list
The Balearic Islands could be added to the 'green' travel list. Picture: PA Images

As more people continue to get the Covid jab, it’s thought the government will add more destinations to the list today (Thursday June 3) which will take effect on Monday June 7.

And the CEO of Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, thinks the Greek islands, Balearics and Canaries could be added.

Ahead of the announcement, he said: "Our expectation is they'll at least lift the restriction on the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the Greek islands.

"We would like to see them also add mainland Spain, Italy and mainland Greece."

Ibiza could be added to the 'green' travel list
Ibiza could be added to the 'green' travel list. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Paul Charles, chief executive of the PC Agency travel consultancy, also said he expects both the Canary and the Balearic Islands in Spain could be added, along with Malta and Morocco.

The eight destinations he has predicted could be added to the list are:

  • Canary Islands
  • Balearic Islands
  • Malta
  • Morocco
  • Finland
  • Jamaica
  • Barbados
  • Grenada

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said officials will have no hesitation in moving countries to the ‘red’ and ‘amber’ categories if there is a spike in Covid cases or new variants.

The 'red list' features countries that most people will not be able to visit, with those that do having to quarantine in a £1,750 government-mandated hotel for ten days on their return.

Meanwhile, the amber list features countries that people in England are only allowed to visit if they quarantine for 10 days on their return.

While it is not illegal to visit, the government is currently advising against travel to countries on the amber list.

Unlike those on the red list, people can quarantine at home rather than a hotel.

Grant Shapps is thought to be making a travel announcement today
Grant Shapps is thought to be making a travel announcement today. Picture: PA Images

People arriving in the UK from amber list countries must bring a negative Covid test (completed within the last 72 hours) with them to border control and must also complete a passenger locator form.

Visitors coming from amber list countries must also book and pay for Covid tests to take on days two and eight of your 10 day quarantine period.

The PM said: “We’re going to try to allow people to travel, as I know many want to.

“But we’ve got to be cautious and we’ve got to continue to put countries on the red list, on the amber list, when that is necessary.

“The priority is to continue the vaccine rollout, to protect the people of this country.”

It is hoped Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will confirm the travel update at a 5pm press conference today.

