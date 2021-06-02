What countries could be added to the green list at the next review?

2 June 2021, 16:46 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 16:56

The next green list review will reportedly take place this week
The next green list review will reportedly take place this week. Picture: PA

What countries will be added to the green list at the next review? Everything we know...

Last month, the government announced that 12 countries would be added to the green list of places people in the UK could travel without having to quarantine on their return.

The list came into force on May 17, and will be reviewed every three weeks. At each review, more countries could be added to the list.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street on May 7, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the list would be 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

The next review will reportedly take place on Thursday June 3. Here's what we know about what countries might be added.

The first green list review is due very soon
The first green list review is due very soon. Picture: PA

What countries will be added to the green list?

As yet, we do not know what countries will be added to the green list, as there has been no official word from the government

However, there are a number of countries that have been identified as possible contenders.

It is important to note that none of these are confirmed, however, and we'll have to wait until the announcement to find out which countries will be on the list.

As reported by Independent, potential contenders include:

Malta is reportedly a contender to be added to the green list
Malta is reportedly a contender to be added to the green list. Picture: Getty

  • Malta
  • The Balearic Islands of Spain
  • The Greek islands of Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zante
  • Finland
  • Grenada
  • Slovakia
  • The Cayman Islands
  • Fiji
  • The British Virgin Islands
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • St Kitts and Nevis
  • Turks and Caicos
  • Anguilla.

What countries are currently on the green list?

The following are currently on England's green list:

  1. Portugal
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Singapore
  5. Brunei
  6. Iceland
  7. Faroe Islands
  8. Gibraltar
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  11. Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  12. Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

Covid tests will be required before and after travel for those visiting green list countries.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The next green list announcement will reportedly take place this week

When is the next green list travel announcement?

When is the next green list travel review?

When is the next green list review?

The mum transformed the garden for her son

Mum transforms garden into incredible 'Dinoland' for her son for just £222
Brits are set for a four-day celebration next year to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign

Dates confirmed for extra four-day Bank Holiday in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royals

You can now get a paddling pool with a sprinkler for your dog

You can now buy your dog a paddling pool that has sprinklers

Trending on Heart

The full cast of Before We Die

Before We Die cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series and how do you recognise them?

TV & Movies

Why isn't The Masked Dancer on on Wednesday night?

Why isn't The Masked Dancer on tonight?

TV & Movies

All the new releases coming to Netflix this month

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in June

TV & Movies

Holby City is coming to an end after over two decades on TV

Holby City cancelled after 23 years, BBC announce

TV & Movies

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be moved to the ITV Hub early for the first time

Coronation Street and Emmerdale moving to ITV Hub this month due to major scheduling changes

TV & Movies