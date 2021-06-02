What countries could be added to the green list at the next review?

The next green list review will reportedly take place this week. Picture: PA

What countries will be added to the green list at the next review? Everything we know...

Last month, the government announced that 12 countries would be added to the green list of places people in the UK could travel without having to quarantine on their return.

The list came into force on May 17, and will be reviewed every three weeks. At each review, more countries could be added to the list.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street on May 7, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the list would be 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

The next review will reportedly take place on Thursday June 3. Here's what we know about what countries might be added.

The first green list review is due very soon. Picture: PA

What countries will be added to the green list?

As yet, we do not know what countries will be added to the green list, as there has been no official word from the government

However, there are a number of countries that have been identified as possible contenders.

It is important to note that none of these are confirmed, however, and we'll have to wait until the announcement to find out which countries will be on the list.

As reported by Independent, potential contenders include:

Malta is reportedly a contender to be added to the green list. Picture: Getty

Malta

The Balearic Islands of Spain

The Greek islands of Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zante

Finland

Grenada

Slovakia

The Cayman Islands

Fiji

The British Virgin Islands

Antigua and Barbuda

St Kitts and Nevis

Turks and Caicos

Anguilla.

What countries are currently on the green list?

The following are currently on England's green list:

Portugal Australia New Zealand Singapore Brunei Iceland Faroe Islands Gibraltar Falkland Islands South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

Covid tests will be required before and after travel for those visiting green list countries.