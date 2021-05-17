Can I travel to Turkey from the UK and what traffic light list is the country on?

What are the rules on travelling to Turkey from the UK? Picture: Getty/PA

What are the rules for travelling to Turkey and when could the country be added to the green list?

Non-essential international travel is now allowed for people in England, Scotland and Wales, but there are only a limited number of countries people can visit.

There are 12 destinations on the 'green list', which are places people are permitted to visit without having to quarantine on their return.

Not all the countries are allowing visitors from abroad, however, and it is up to travellers to check up on this before planning a holiday.

One popular destination that isn't yet on the green list is Turkey - here's what we know about when it could be added, and what the current rules are.

Some foreign travel is now permitted for people in England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: PA

What list is Turkey on and can we travel there from the UK?

Currently, Turkey is on the 'red list' - meaning that travel is not permitted for people in the UK.

When announcing the traffic light system, Travel Secretary Grant Shapps said that red list countries are "those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances."

Anyone returning to the UK from these countries will have to pay £1,750 to quarantine for 10 days in a government-mandated hotel.

The payment includes the stay, a transfer from the airport, all meals, and two PCR tests to be taken on day two and eight of quarantine.

When will Turkey be added to the green list?

We don't currently know when Turkey will be added to the green list.

The green list is reviewed every three weeks, with the next review due to take place on June 7.

What other countries are on the red list?

The following countries are on the government's red list:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives (from 4am on 12 May)

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal (from 4am on 12 May)

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

