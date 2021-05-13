Which countries are on the red list?
13 May 2021, 16:59
The government recently confirmed that England would be adopting a traffic light system for foreign travel from May 17.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed that there will be 12 green list countries - including Gibraltar and Portugal - that won't require travellers to quarantine on their return.
Most of the countries in the world - including Spain and France - will be on the amber list, with people returning from these places having to quarantine for 10 days.
There are a number of countries that are on the red list, which people will not be allowed to travel to.
People who have travelled in any of the countries on the red list within the last 10 days will be refused entry to the UK, unless they are British or Irish citizens.
Anyone returning from red list countries will have to pay £1750 to quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved hotel.
During their stay, they will need to take Covid tests on days two and eight. If they test positive, they will need to quarantine for a further 10 days.
Speaking previously about the rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I make no apologies for the strength of these measures, because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we’ve faced as a nation.
What countries are on the red list?
The following countries are on the travel red list:
- Angola
- Argentina
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- Colombia
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Ecuador
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- India
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Maldives (from 4am on 12 May)
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal (from 4am on 12 May)
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Turkey (from 4am on 12 May)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
