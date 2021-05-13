Which countries are on the red list?

Red list countries: what countries are on England's travel red list and what are its rules?

The government recently confirmed that England would be adopting a traffic light system for foreign travel from May 17.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed that there will be 12 green list countries - including Gibraltar and Portugal - that won't require travellers to quarantine on their return.

Most of the countries in the world - including Spain and France - will be on the amber list, with people returning from these places having to quarantine for 10 days.

There are a number of countries that are on the red list, which people will not be allowed to travel to.

People who have travelled in any of the countries on the red list within the last 10 days will be refused entry to the UK, unless they are British or Irish citizens.

Anyone returning from red list countries will have to pay £1750 to quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved hotel.

During their stay, they will need to take Covid tests on days two and eight. If they test positive, they will need to quarantine for a further 10 days.

Speaking previously about the rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I make no apologies for the strength of these measures, because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we’ve faced as a nation.

What countries are on the red list?

The following countries are on the travel red list:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives (from 4am on 12 May)

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal (from 4am on 12 May)

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Turkey (from 4am on 12 May)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

