Which countries are on the red list?

13 May 2021, 16:59

What are the rest list countries?
What are the rest list countries? Picture: PA

Red list countries: what countries are on England's travel red list and what are its rules?

The government recently confirmed that England would be adopting a traffic light system for foreign travel from May 17.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed that there will be 12 green list countries - including Gibraltar and Portugal - that won't require travellers to quarantine on their return.

Most of the countries in the world - including Spain and France - will be on the amber list, with people returning from these places having to quarantine for 10 days.

There are a number of countries that are on the red list, which people will not be allowed to travel to.

The government have confirmed that England will adopt a traffic light system for foreign travel
The government have confirmed that England will adopt a traffic light system for foreign travel. Picture: PA

People who have travelled in any of the countries on the red list within the last 10 days will be refused entry to the UK, unless they are British or Irish citizens.

Anyone returning from red list countries will have to pay £1750 to quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved hotel.

During their stay, they will need to take Covid tests on days two and eight. If they test positive, they will need to quarantine for a further 10 days.

Speaking previously about the rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I make no apologies for the strength of these measures, because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we’ve faced as a nation.

What countries are on the red list?

The following countries are on the travel red list:

  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Bangladesh
  • Bolivia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Burundi
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Ecuador
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • French Guiana
  • Guyana
  • India
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Maldives (from 4am on 12 May)
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nepal (from 4am on 12 May)
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Rwanda
  • Seychelles
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • Suriname
  • Tanzania
  • Turkey (from 4am on 12 May)
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

NOW READ:

When is the next green list review?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on the Amber list

What does the 'amber list' mean and what countries are on it?
When is the next green list travel review?

When is the next green list review?

You can apply for a job to live and work in a castle

You can now apply for a job to live in a beautiful castle off the coast of Cornwall
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Maje Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red mini dress from Maje Paris

Celebrities

Dogs Trust is looking for volunteers to watch videos of dogs

An animal charity is looking for volunteers to watch dog videos

Trending on Heart

The Friends reunion release date has been confirmed

Friends reunion air date confirmed as cast release emotional teaser clip

TV & Movies

Suranne Jones and Martin Compston are starring in the new drama Vigil

When does Vigil start, what is the new thriller about and who is in the cast with Suranne Jones?

TV & Movies

Alex Ferns played Trevor in EastEnders in 2000

Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders and where is Alex Ferns now?

TV & Movies

When is Love Is Blind season two out?

When is Love Is Blind season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Davina McCall has been praised for her documentary Sex, Myths and Menopause

Davina McCall’s new menopause documentary praised for ‘lifting the lid’ on women’s healthcare

TV & Movies

Friday Night Dinner is airing a special documentary

Friday Night Dinner airing 10 year anniversary documentary this month after death of Paul Ritter

TV & Movies