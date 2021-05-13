What does the 'amber list' mean and what countries are on it?
13 May 2021, 16:29
What does the amber list mean for travel and what countries are currently on the list?
The government recently announced that it would be introducing a traffic light system for foreign travel from May 17.
In a Downing Street press conference, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that there would be 12 countries added to the 'green list', which won't require people to quarantine on their return.
The 'red list' features countries that most people will not be able to visit, with those that do having to quarantine in a £1,750 government-mandated hotel for ten days on their return.
Most countries in the world are on the 'amber list' - here's what that means.
What does the amber list mean?
The amber list features countries that people in England are only allowed to visit if they quarantine for 10 days on their return.
Unlike those on the red list, however, the rules for quarantine aren't as stringent - meaning people can do so at home, rather than a hotel.
People arriving in the UK from amber list countries must bring a negative Covid test (completed within the last 72 hours) with them to border control, or risk a fine. They must also complete a passenger locator form.
Visitors coming from amber list countries must also bok and pay for Covid tests to take on days two and eight of your 10 day quarantine period.
Most travel testing kits cost between £170 and £240 each, and there are a list of approved sellers on the gov.uk website.
People who arrive from amber list countries in England will have the option to make use of the ‘test to release’ scheme, which allows people to finish their quarantine on day five if they receive a negative test then.
Those taking part in the scheme will have to pay for an extra private test, and also take another one three days after completing it on day five.
What are the amber list countries?
The following countries will be on the amber list from May 17
Afghanistan
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece (including islands)
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Myanmar (Burma)
Nauru
Netherlands
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Norway
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
São Tomé and Príncipe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain (including the Balearic and Canary Islands)
Sri Lanka
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Martin and St Barthélemy
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United States
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
