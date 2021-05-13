What does the 'amber list' mean and what countries are on it?

What does the amber list mean for travel and what countries are currently on the list?

The government recently announced that it would be introducing a traffic light system for foreign travel from May 17.

In a Downing Street press conference, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that there would be 12 countries added to the 'green list', which won't require people to quarantine on their return.

The 'red list' features countries that most people will not be able to visit, with those that do having to quarantine in a £1,750 government-mandated hotel for ten days on their return.

Most countries in the world are on the 'amber list' - here's what that means.

The traffic light system will be introduced on May 17. Picture: PA

What does the amber list mean?

The amber list features countries that people in England are only allowed to visit if they quarantine for 10 days on their return.

Unlike those on the red list, however, the rules for quarantine aren't as stringent - meaning people can do so at home, rather than a hotel.

People arriving in the UK from amber list countries must bring a negative Covid test (completed within the last 72 hours) with them to border control, or risk a fine. They must also complete a passenger locator form.

Visitors coming from amber list countries must also bok and pay for Covid tests to take on days two and eight of your 10 day quarantine period.

Most travel testing kits cost between £170 and £240 each, and there are a list of approved sellers on the gov.uk website.

People who arrive from amber list countries in England will have the option to make use of the ‘test to release’ scheme, which allows people to finish their quarantine on day five if they receive a negative test then.

Those taking part in the scheme will have to pay for an extra private test, and also take another one three days after completing it on day five.

What are the amber list countries?

The following countries will be on the amber list from May 17

Afghanistan

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Myanmar (Burma)

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Poland

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain (including the Balearic and Canary Islands)

Sri Lanka

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United States

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

