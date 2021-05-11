Finland and Malta among the new countries that 'could be added to the green list'

11 May 2021, 12:28 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 12:45

A number of countries have been identified as possible new green list contenders
A number of countries have been identified as possible new green list contenders. Picture: PA/Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Green list update: a new report has suggested that a number of new countries could be added at the next review - but Spain, France and Greece aren't among them.

Finland, Malta, and a number of Caribbean Islands could reportedly be added to England's green list in three weeks.

According to the Telegraph, a number of countries have been identified as possible contenders for the list at the next review - but popular European destinations like Spain, France and Greece are not among them.

The green list will be introduced on May 17
The green list will be introduced on May 17. Picture: PA

This means that hopes for holidays in these destinations could be put off until July or August, according to the report.

The full list of possible countries that could be added at the next review are as follows:

  • Finland
  • Malta
  • A number of Caribbean Islands
  • The British Virgin Islands
  • Fiji
  • The Cayman Islands
  • Grenada

The next green list is expected to be decided in the week beginning June 7, so we won't know for sure if any of these countries will make the list until then.

These government announced its first 'green list' last week, identifying 12 countries that people in England are allowed to travel to without having to quarantine on their return from May 17.

Malta has been identified as a possible future green list contender
Malta has been identified as a possible future green list contender. Picture: Getty

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street last Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the list is 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

The full current green list is as follows:

  1. Portugal
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Singapore
  5. Brunei
  6. Iceland
  7. Faroe Islands
  8. Gibraltar
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  11. Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  12. Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

Covid tests will be required before and after travel for those visiting green list countries.

