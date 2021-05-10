Full list of everything you can do from May 17 - including sitting in pubs and going to the cinema

Everything you can do from next Monday as England enters its third stage of lockdown-easing. Picture: PA/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson has officially confirmed that England will enter the third stage of lockdown-easing on May 17 - here's what we can do, and what is opening, from that date.

Plans to move England into the third stage of lockdown-easing will go ahead as planned on May 17, Boris Johnson confirmed today.

From next Monday, pubs and restaurants will be able to open indoors, weddings and funerals will be able to go ahead with more attendees, and places like cinemas, theatres and live music venues will be able to welcome customers again.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will move to stage three next week. Picture: PA

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, Boris Johnson praised the efforts of the public so far, adding: "It’s precisely because of your efforts that I can confirm today we have met our four tests for further easing of lockdown in England."

He continued that we would move to stage three next Monday.

Here are the new rules and changes to lockdown due to be introduced then.

Close contact with friends and family

Boris Johnson announced that they are updating government guidance to allow people to make their own informed choices about hugging with friends and family from outside your household and support bubble.

He urged people 'not to throw caution to the wind', however, adding that people should think about a loved one's vulnerability and whether they've been vaccinated.

Hugging with those outside your support bubble will be allowed from May 17 (stock image). Picture: Getty

Pubs and restaurants

Pubs and restaurants will open inside, with the 'rule of six' applying to those sat indoors. This rule will no longer apply to those sat outside, and a maximum of 30 people will be able to sit together.

Indoor exercise classes

Gyms were permitted to reopen on April 12, and they will be able to offer indoor classes from May 17.

Weddings and funerals

The rules on weddings will change on May 17, with up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings and receptions at a Covid-secure venue indoors or outdoors (including private gardens for receptions).

The cap on funerals - which is currently set at 30 attendees - will be lifted entirely, but restrictions will still apply to wakes.

Visiting other houses and overnight stays

People will be able to stay over night at someone else's house from May 17, and the rule of six will also apply to people meeting indoors in private households.

Meeting in larger groups outdoors

The rule of six will be scrapped for those meeting outdoors, and people will be able to gather in groups of up to 30.

Pubs will open indoors on May 17 (stock image). Picture: Getty

Entertainment and sports venues

Cinemas, theatres and some other live events will be able to reopen with limits on the amount of spectators.

Indoors performances will be restricted to 1,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower. Outdoors events will be restricted to 4,000 people or 50 per cent of a site or venue’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Foreign holidays

Some foreign travel will also be allowed from May 17, and the government last week announced that 12 countries would be on the 'green list' of quarantine-free travel from that date.

Not all of the countries will be allowing overseas visitors, however, so it is advised to check before planning a holiday.

Domestic holidays

Domestic holidays were permitted as part of the second stage of lockdown-easing on April 12, but these were limited to one household / support bubble.

On May 17, people will be able to go on a 'staycation' with other households - but these will be subject to the 'rule of six'.

Hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be able to open from this date.

What will reopen on May 17? Full list:

The following venues will be able to reopen on 17 May:

Cinemas (outdoor cinemas will also be permitted to open)

Theatres (outdoor theatres will also be permitted to open)

Pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors

Concert halls

Amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

Bingo halls

Casinos

Bowling alleys

Snooker and pool halls.

Soft plays

Indoor attractions will also be able to reopen at the following places:

museums and galleries

adventure playgrounds and activities

skating rinks

games and recreation venues, including laser quest, escape rooms, paintballing and recreational driving facilities

play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks

model villages

trampolining parks

water and aqua parks

theme parks and film studios

zoos, safari parks, aquariums and other animal attractions

botanical gardens, greenhouses and biomes

sculpture parks

landmarks including observation wheels or viewing platforms

stately or historic homes, castles, or other heritage sites.

